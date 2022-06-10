Reports | Liverpool submit formal €80 million bid to Benfica for Darwin Nunez
Yesterday at 8:15 PM
According to Fabrizio Romano, Benfica have gotten a formal €80 million plus add-ons proposal from Liverpool to buy Darwin Nunez although talks are still ongoing. The Reds have been linked with a move for the striker over the last few days although they face competition from Manchester United.
After a superb 2021/22 season, it has seen Darwin Nunez’s stock rise from an almost nobody to one of the most highly rated strikers in world football. The 22-year-old thrived for Benfica across all competitions last season, netting 34 goals in 41 appearances which includes six Champions League goals in ten appearances. That combined with Nunez’s age and talent has seen the likes of Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United, Juventus and a host of other European big-wigs keen on a move.
But over the last week or so, reports have indicated that Liverpool have been overly keen on signing Darwin Nunez and Fabrizio Romano has revealed that the Reds have submitted an official proposal. The transfer expert has reported that Benfica have received a bid of €80 million plus add-ons for Nunez although talks are still ongoing with the two parties negotiating over the add-ons. The Reds are willing to pay Benfica’s asking price including the add-ons of around €20 million.
Not only that, Romano has reported that Nunez and Liverpool have already come to an agreement over personal terms with a five year deal in place although the two sides are still in discussions. Furthermore, reports have indicated that Manchester United are still in the race for the 22-year-old despite the fact that reportedly Erik ten Hag’s top priority this summer is a new midfielder.
Benfica have received Liverpool bid for Darwin Núñez, formal proposal after verbal talks - €80m plus bonuses. 🇺🇾 #LFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 10, 2022
Discussions ongoing on €15/20m add-ons, LFC want installments. Potential five year deal.
Man United in contact with agent & denying any meeting with ten Hag. pic.twitter.com/Y0zqFzIwiM
