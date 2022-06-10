Reports | Liverpool submit formal €80 million bid to Benfica for Darwin Nunez

But over the last week or so, reports have indicated that Liverpool have been overly keen on signing Darwin Nunez and Fabrizio Romano has revealed that the Reds have submitted an official proposal. The transfer expert has reported that Benfica have received a bid of €80 million plus add-ons for Nunez although talks are still ongoing with the two parties negotiating over the add-ons. The Reds are willing to pay Benfica’s asking price including the add-ons of around €20 million.