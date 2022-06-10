Have full confidence Romelu Lukaku will bounce back and have a strong season, claims Petr Cech
Today at 4:26 PM
Chelsea legend Petr Cech has backed Romelu Lukaku to succeed at the club next season as he believed that injuries and the COVID break were the only reasons he struggled. The 29-year-old signed for a club-record £98 million fee last summer but struggled in his firs-year back at Stamford Bridge.
When Chelsea spent a club record £98 million fee on Romelu Lukaku last summer, many expected the Belgian center-forward to be the final piece of their jigsaw puzzle. However, things didn’t go according to plan as despite a great start to his second spell at Stamford Bridge, Lukaku struggled to consistently produce for the club. Instead, the Belgian finished the season with just 15 goals across all competitions.
That’s a massive drop off from his last season in Italy, where the 29-year-old netted 37 goals across all competitions and it has seen reports indicate that Chelsea would be open to selling him. But despite that and Lukaku’s struggles, Petr Cech has played down the prospect of the Belgian leaving and instead believes that Lukaku will “have a great season” next term. The Chelsea legend also added that injuries and the COVID-19 break saw Lukaku struggle but things will change next season.
"I personally believe Romelu Lukaku will have a great season. Last season we saw how strong he can be when he came. Unfortunately, the long term injury he sustained against Villa slowed everything down, and then he had Covid-19 as well,” Cech told Sky Sports.
"We could see towards the end of the season when Romelu Lukaku was fit and ready to go how strong he is. We had a peculiar season with the Covid-19 issues around Christmas. He was one of those players affected. I have full confidence Romelu Lukaku will bounce back and have a strong season."
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.