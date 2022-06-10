Chelsea confirm that Andreas Christensen will leave club on free-transfer

But the situation with the Danish center-back soon changed as reports indicated that Christensen had come to an agreement with Barcelona and was set to sign for them as a free-agent. It saw negotiations halt and now Chelsea have confirmed that Christensen is set to leave the club once his contract expires at the end of June. The statement also revealed that Danny Drinkwater, Charly Musonda and Jake Clarke-Salter will also be leaving once their contracts expire.