Chelsea confirm that Andreas Christensen will leave club on free-transfer
Yesterday at 9:01 PM
In a statement, Chelsea have confirmed that Andreas Christensen is set to leave the club as a free-transfer amidst rumours of a potential move to Barcelona. The Danish center-back’s current contract expires at the end of June and he reportedly rejected the chance to sign an extension with the Blues.
As Chelsea entered the 2021/22 season with more than half a dozen players’ futures up in the air, it had many fans worried for the club’s future. That was especially since three of those names included key defensive aspects of the team that won the Champions League in the 2020/21 season. However, while Thiago Silva signed an extension, Antonio Rudiger has since left for Real Madrid on a free-transfer although reports indicated that the club were in talks with Andreas Christensen.
But the situation with the Danish center-back soon changed as reports indicated that Christensen had come to an agreement with Barcelona and was set to sign for them as a free-agent. It saw negotiations halt and now Chelsea have confirmed that Christensen is set to leave the club once his contract expires at the end of June. The statement also revealed that Danny Drinkwater, Charly Musonda and Jake Clarke-Salter will also be leaving once their contracts expire.
“Andreas Christensen’s Chelsea contract expires this summer, bringing to an end his 10 years as a Blue, during which he graduated from our academy and subsequently secured a regular place in our senior squad, playing 161 games,” reads the statement on the club’s website.
“He would experience success in the FA Cup, Europa League, UEFA Super Cup, FIFA Club World Cup and, most memorably, the Champions League. He came off the bench in the first half of the final in Porto last year and was crucial to our defensive efforts as we overcame Manchester City.”
Four further players who have made appearances for our men’s first team are on the list of released players submitted to the Premier League. ⤵️— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) June 10, 2022
