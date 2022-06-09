Wish Zinedine Zidane comes back to train a big French club, reveals Emmanuel Macron

So much so, that despite winning the Ligue 1 title, the Argentine coach is rumoured to be heading for the exit due to their European exit and an inability to bring the best out of star trio Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi, and Neymar. The Frenchman is one of the primary frontrunners for the coaching position alongside Jose Mourinho if Pochettino is relieved from his duties and French President Macron has asserted that he would like to see Zidane managing a top French club in the future.