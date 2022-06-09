Wish Zinedine Zidane comes back to train a big French club, reveals Emmanuel Macron
Yesterday at 6:49 PM
French President Emmanuel Macron has expressed his desire of seeing a top French coach like Zinedine Zidane take up a coaching position with a top French club for the betterment of French football. Zidane is rumoured to take up the hot seat at Paris Saint-Germain replacing Mauricio Pochettino.
Zinedine Zidane has cemented his legacy as one of the best managers in the modern game throughout his two stints at Real Madrid where he won two La Liga titles and three Champions League trophies. The French manager left Madrid in 2021 and hasn't taken up a top job in European football although that could be set to change ahead of the 2022-23 campaign. Mauricio Pochettino’s future at the Parc des Princes is uncertain due to the club’s embarrassing Champions League exit in the Round of 16 last season.
So much so, that despite winning the Ligue 1 title, the Argentine coach is rumoured to be heading for the exit due to their European exit and an inability to bring the best out of star trio Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi, and Neymar. The Frenchman is one of the primary frontrunners for the coaching position alongside Jose Mourinho if Pochettino is relieved from his duties and French President Macron has asserted that he would like to see Zidane managing a top French club in the future.
" I haven't spoken to Zinedine Zidane, but I have immense admiration for him, the player, the coach. We really want to have, in the French championship, an athlete and coach of this talent who has been able to bring back three major cups that we covet a lot for our clubs,” Macron told RMC Sport.
"I wish for the influence of the French championship and for France that he comes back and that he comes to train a big French club, it would be great. It's my role to say that France is a great nation of sport and football, that there are great audiences who love this sport. It is important to us that the best [are here],” he added.
