Reports | Liverpool to make £85 million offer for Benfica's Darwin Nunez
Yesterday at 7:09 PM
According to reports from GOAL, Liverpool have identified Benfica striker Darwin Nunez as one of their top targets and will look to make their first offer for the attacker as Sadio Mane edges closer to leaving the club. Nunez enjoyed a fine 2021/22 season, netting 34 goals in 41 appearances.
Darwin Nunez signed for Benfica in the summer of 2020 for a club-record fee of €24 million and since then the Uruguayan striker has established himself as one of the most promising attackers in European football with his breakthrough performances this season. The 22-year-old has scored 34 goals in 41 appearances across all competitions for the Portuguese club this campaign, which includes 6 in the Champions League. It has alerted some of Europe's biggest clubs as they keep tabs on the Uruguay international.
But according to reports from GOAL, Liverpool will look to materialize their concrete interest by submitting a bid for the attacker in the coming days. It is understood that the Reds will have to break their £75 million transfer record if they are to land the Benfica striker with a reported £85 million in play. However, the Reds are open to doing that as Manchester United are also seriously interested in the attacker although Nunez is prepared to snub the Manchester club for Liverpool as they offer Champions League football.
This comes in light of the fact that Sadio Mane is reportedly close to signing for Bayern Munich alongside Roberto Firmino's drop-off in form over the past two seasons which has urged the Anfield hierarchy to splurge big on reinforcements. It is understood that Liverpool have agreed personal terms with the player in a bid to complete the deal. Furthermore, David Ornstein has revealed that Benfica expect any sale to be worth a total package of €100 million although talks are underway between both clubs over the structure of the deal.
