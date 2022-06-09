Reports | Liverpool to make £85 million offer for Benfica's Darwin Nunez

But according to reports from GOAL, Liverpool will look to materialize their concrete interest by submitting a bid for the attacker in the coming days. It is understood that the Reds will have to break their £75 million transfer record if they are to land the Benfica striker with a reported £85 million in play. However, the Reds are open to doing that as Manchester United are also seriously interested in the attacker although Nunez is prepared to snub the Manchester club for Liverpool as they offer Champions League football.