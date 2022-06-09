Reports | Chelsea, Manchester City and Tottenham to battle it out for Marc Cucurella
Yesterday at 6:51 PM
According to Goal, Brighton’s Marc Cucurella has attracted a lot of attention after an impressive debut season with Chelsea, Manchester City and Tottenham all keen on a move. The 23-year-old signed for the Seagulls last summer and played in all but three league games, contributing to 2 goals.
After struggling for game-time at Barcelona, Marc Cucurella left the club for Eibar and then Getafe with the defender thriving at the latter. So much so, that Brighton took the plunge last summer and signed the now 23-year-old for just under £20 million, a fee that had many criticizing the club. However, the Spaniard turned out to be one of the buys of the season as he thrived for the Seagulls and played in all but three league games for Graham Potter’s side.
Not only that, the 23-year-old’s performance in the second half of the season was key to Brighton finishing in the top half of the table which has seen his stock rise. So much so, that Goal has reported that Cucurella has attracted attention from Manchester City, Chelsea and Tottenham this summer with all three sides overly keen on a move. The trio are looking to sign new full-backs this summer and believes that the Spaniard would be the perfect addition.
However, the report has indicated that Brighton have set an asking price of at least £45 million on Cucurella’s head which means that any move won’t be a cheap one. Yet, Tottenham have placed the 23-year-old on their shortlist partly because of his age and partly because of the fact that Antonio Conte is a big admirer of the Spaniard. However, Manchester City and Chelsea are also big admirers and are reportedly open to letting Oleksandr Zinchenko and Marcos Alonso leave respectively and thus need replacements.
