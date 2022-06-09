Reports | Chelsea, Manchester City and Tottenham to battle it out for Marc Cucurella

After struggling for game-time at Barcelona, Marc Cucurella left the club for Eibar and then Getafe with the defender thriving at the latter. So much so, that Brighton took the plunge last summer and signed the now 23-year-old for just under £20 million, a fee that had many criticizing the club. However, the Spaniard turned out to be one of the buys of the season as he thrived for the Seagulls and played in all but three league games for Graham Potter’s side.