Reports | Chelsea looking into deal to sign Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling this summer
Yesterday at 6:54 PM
According to the Telegraph, Chelsea are weighing up a bid for Raheem Sterling this summer amidst inklings that Manchester City are open to selling the forward this summer. The 26-year-old has only one year left on his contract and has been linked with a move within England and to Spain as well.
Over the last seven years, few English players have done as well as Raheem Sterling has with the now 27-year-old considered to be amongst the best in his position. That is despite the forward struggling for form over the last few years with his game-time also reduced during that period. Yet despite that, Sterling has contributed to 52 goals over that period and it has seen him linked with a move away almost every summer.
However, while no move has materialized, reports have indicated that things could change this summer as Sterling has just one year left on his contract. That has attracted more than a few clubs but the Telegraph has reported that Chelsea have also joined the race for the 27-year-old. The Blues are weighing up a bid for the former Liverpool star but they’re not the only ones. Real Madrid and Barcelona also maintain interest while Bayern Munich have placed him on a shortlist.
Not only that, the report has indicated that there is a feeling that Sterling could leave this summer although the forward has yet to make a decision over his future. The Cityzens are open to handing him a new deal but are also willing to let him leave this summer in order to ensure that they don’t lose him for free at the end of the 2022/23 season. However, the Telegraph has further reported that Sterling isn't the only one on Chelsea's list with Ousmane Dembele, Gabriel Jesus and Christopher Nkunku also a part of their shortlist.
