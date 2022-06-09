Olympique Lyon sign free-agent Alexandre Lacazette with three year deal in place
Yesterday at 6:50 PM
In a statement, Olympique Lyon have confirmed that they have re-signed former striker Alexandre Lacazette on a free transfer after his contract at Arsenal expired. The 31-year-old finished his time in England after making over 200 appearances for the North Londoners while scoring 71 goals.
Following three consecutive seasons with 20 plus goals, many expected Alexandre Lacazette to replicate that when Arsenal made him their then club-record move. However, the move never went according to plan as injuries and a managerial roundabout at the club saw the Frenchman struggled for form and consistency. Not only that, the arrival of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang meant that Lacazette was forced to split time on the bench and starting 11 which further hurt his form.
That combined with his lack of game-time towards the end of the 2021/22 season saw the two parties part ways with Lacazette leaving the club at the end of his contract. However, while he was linked with a move within England and even to Italy, Olympique Lyon have confirmed that they have signed their former striker. The 31-year-old has joined on a three-year contract and returns to his boyhood side where he made 275 appearances, scoring 129 goals.
“Olympique Lyonnais is very proud and very happy to announce the return to the club of its striker, trained at OL, Alexandre Lacazette for the next three seasons. At the end of the contract with the English club Arsenal, the French international has signed up until June 30, 2025,” reads the statement.
“Transferred in July 2017 to Arsenal for the record sum of €60 million (bonus included), Alexandre Lacazette, at 31, made the choice to return to the club which has seen him grow and become one of the greatest strikers. history, and this, despite the solicitations of many major European clubs in recent weeks.”
Il nous a manqué aussi...— Olympique Lyonnais (@OL) June 9, 2022
LE GÉNÉRAL @LacazetteAlex EST DE RETOUR !#GénéralLacazette 🫡🔴🔵 #LACAZETTE2025 #MadeInOL https://t.co/KUZEISNMiI
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.