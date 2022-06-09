Olympique Lyon sign free_agent Alexandre Lacazette with three year deal in place

That combined with his lack of game-time towards the end of the 2021/22 season saw the two parties part ways with Lacazette leaving the club at the end of his contract. However, while he was linked with a move within England and even to Italy, Olympique Lyon have confirmed that they have signed their former striker. The 31-year-old has joined on a three-year contract and returns to his boyhood side where he made 275 appearances, scoring 129 goals.