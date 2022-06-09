Liverpool confirm Divock Origi exit upon expiry of contract
Yesterday at 7:19 PM
Liverpool have confirmed that Divock Origi will leave the club in the summer once his contract expires in June with the striker reportedly a top target for AC Milan as they look to bolster their attacking options. Origi was decisive for the Reds in key moments during his tenure a the club.
Liverpool signed Divock Origi in the summer of 2014 for a reported fee of £10 million although the striker only joined the Merseyside club ahead of the 2015-16 season. The Belgian striker has been on the fringes of Jurgen Klopp's starting XI since joining the club although he has played a key role in decisive moments for the English side.
The Belgian has scored 41 goals and provided 18 assists in 175 apppearances across all competitions for the Reds. The 27-year-old scored two goals in a sensational comeback against Barcelona in the Champions League semi-finals in 2019 while also helping the team lift the European trophy that season by scoring in the finals of the competition.
It is understood that the Belgium international didn't play enough matches to trigger an extension clause to his contract. Origi was not satisfied with the gametime he was receiving and was ready to depart Anfield in the summer to cement his place in the Belgium squad ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Reports have suggested that the Belgian star will join AC Milan in seach of regular playtime and will sign for the Italian club once his contract with Liverpool expires in June.
Divock Origi will leave the club when his contract expires at the end of June.
Thank you for an incredible eight years of service and leaving us with so many special memories. @DivockOrigi, Liverpool legend ❤️ pic.twitter.com/lkQsNKANVp
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) June 9, 2022
