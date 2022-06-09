Liverpool confirm Divock Origi exit upon expiry of contract

It is understood that the Belgium international didn't play enough matches to trigger an extension clause to his contract. Origi was not satisfied with the gametime he was receiving and was ready to depart Anfield in the summer to cement his place in the Belgium squad ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Reports have suggested that the Belgian star will join AC Milan in seach of regular playtime and will sign for the Italian club once his contract with Liverpool expires in June.