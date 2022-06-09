Enjoying my football at Villarreal and I am really happy there, claims Arnaut Danjuma

However, the Reds aren’t the only ones looking at Danjuma with interest from Italy and other English sides as well but the 25-year-old has refuted claims that he wants to leave instead. In an interview, Danjuma admitted that while he is aware of all the rumours, he is “enjoying his football at Villarreal” and is “really happy” at the club. Not only that, he added that he hasn’t “heard anything from my team” over a move away but is happy right now.