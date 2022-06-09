Enjoying my football at Villarreal and I am really happy there, claims Arnaut Danjuma
Yesterday at 6:53 PM
Amidst rumours of a move to Liverpool, Arnaut Danjuma has refuted claims that he wants to leave and admitted that he is happy at Villarreal, and is enjoying his football with the club. The Dutch forward signed for the Yellow Submarines last summer and finished the season with 20 goal contributions.
With Sadio Mane reportedly keen on leaving Liverpool this summer, it has seen the Reds look for a replacement and reports have indicated that the club have already shortlisted several options. But while Darwin Nunez is reportedly their top choice, Villarreal’s Arnaut Danjuma is also on their shortlist alongside a few other stars. The former Bournemouth forward thrived for Unai Emery’s side in the 2021/22 season, contributing to 20 goals in his debut season across all competitions.
However, the Reds aren’t the only ones looking at Danjuma with interest from Italy and other English sides as well but the 25-year-old has refuted claims that he wants to leave instead. In an interview, Danjuma admitted that while he is aware of all the rumours, he is “enjoying his football at Villarreal” and is “really happy” at the club. Not only that, he added that he hasn’t “heard anything from my team” over a move away but is happy right now.
“It’s a bit of a funny story, to be fair. We’ve all read what has been said in the press, but I am a quick learner. I did an interview in Holland saying I’m aware of the interest. They asked me if I was aware of it and I am, as everyone is. I’m aware of it, you are aware of it because it has been in the press. My phone literally went off all the time,” Danjuma told Sky Sports.
“In that sense, I am aware of it because of the media but I never actually confirmed the interest from Liverpool because the only one that confirms it to me is my team. I haven’t heard anything from my team and as it stands now, I am enjoying my football at Villarreal. I am really happy there. We had a fantastic season.
“Unai Emery has been fantastic to me. The striking coach has been fantastic to me. The entire club has been unbelievable to me so I’d never in that way downgrade the club I’m playing for.”
