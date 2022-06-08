Reports | Liverpool reject Bayern Munich’s improved £30 million bid for Sadio Mane
Last Wednesday at 7:23 PM
According to the Athletic, Liverpool have rejected a second bid from Bayern Munich for Sadio Mane with the Bavarians increasing their offer to £30 million including add-ons. The Senegalese has one year left on his contract and is reportedly keen on leaving the club this summer for a new challenge.
Following the end of the 2021/22 season, it has seen Bayern Munich race to tie up several players whose contracts were expiring, a list that included Manuel Neuer. However, the Bavarians also had other issues especially after Robert Lewandowski said he wants to leave. But that hasn’t stopped the club from trying to reinforce their team with Sadio Mane amongst their top targets this summer.
That was especially after the Senegalese, who has one year left on his current contract, admitted that he is open to leaving Liverpool for a new challenge. But after Bayern’s first bid worth £25 million, including add-ons, was rebuffed by Liverpool, the Bavarians have submitted a second. However, the Athletic has reported that Bayern’s improved £30 million bid has also been rejected because the Reds find the add-ons laughable.
The report has indicated that the offer is worth £23.5 million which could potentially hit £30 million should Mane win the Ballon d’Or in the next three years and Bayern win the Champions League. That has not gone down well with Liverpool especially since reports have indicated that the Reds want at least £40 million for the 30-year-old if they are to part with him this summer, in order to fund a replacement.
