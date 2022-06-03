Reports | Nathan Ake told that he can leave Manchester City this summer
Today at 4:51 PM
According to talkSPORT, Manchester City have informed Nathan Ake that he is surplus to requirements and free to leave this summer amidst interest from Newcastle United. The 27-year-old signed for the Cityzens in the summer of 2020 and has since made just 40 appearances for the club.
When Bournemouth were relegated at the end of the 2019/20 season, it saw more than a few clubs chase after their players with Nathan Ake at the top of that list. The Dutch defender had thrived during his spell with the Cherries and earned himself a move to Manchester City. However, while Ake has since won two league titles with Pep Guardiola’s side, game-time has come sparingly for the 27-year-old.
That includes just 13 appearances in his debut season with that doubling in the 2021/22 season although even then, Ake’s presence in the team wasn’t at a consistent level. However, with City reportedly looking to improve their squad even further, talkSPORT has reported that the 27-year-old has been told that he can leave this summer. That comes in light of interest from Newcastle United with Eddie Howe reportedly keen on re-signing his former Bournemouth star.
The report has indicated that the Magpies did make their interest known in January but Guardiola and City were unwilling to part with Ake although that has now changed. However, Newcastle’s top target is still reportedly Sven Botman but with AC Milan also in the race, Ake is seen as the ideal alternative alongside Bournemouth captain Lloyd Kelly. But talkSPORT has further reported that Howe wants Ake and that with City now open to letting him go, the Magpies are set to make their interest in the Dutch defender concrete with a bid soon.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.