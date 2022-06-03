Prefer to stay at Barcelona as it’s been my dream club and still is, confesses Frenkie de Jong

Yet the Old Trafford side are yet to submit a bid for the former Ajax star although reports have indicated that the right price could see Barcelona part with De Jong because of their financial issues. However, De Jong has refuted claims that he will leave the Camp Nou and instead admitted that he has “enough confidence in myself” to know he’ll do well at Barcelona. He also added that the La Liga giants are his “dream club and it still is” and thus he won’t push for a move.