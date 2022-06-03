Prefer to stay at Barcelona as it’s been my dream club and still is, confesses Frenkie de Jong
Today at 8:54 PM
Amidst rumours of a move away, Frenkie de Jong has refuted leaving Barcelona as he has the confidence to become a success at his dream club. The Dutch midfielder has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United as with Barcelona reportedly open to letting him go for the right fee.
While he only signed for Barcelona in the summer of 2019, Frenkie de Jong’s performances have seen the club reportedly look to move on the midfielder. That is despite the managerial inconsistency that the club has experienced although De Jong has found a spot under new boss Xavi Hernandez. But that hasn’t stopped the rumour mill from linking the 25-year-old with a move to Manchester United after Erik ten Hag signed for the Red Devils.
Yet the Old Trafford side are yet to submit a bid for the former Ajax star although reports have indicated that the right price could see Barcelona part with De Jong because of their financial issues. However, De Jong has refuted claims that he will leave the Camp Nou and instead admitted that he has “enough confidence in myself” to know he’ll do well at Barcelona. He also added that the La Liga giants are his “dream club and it still is” and thus he won’t push for a move.
“I have enough confidence in myself [to be a success at Barcelona]. I am not afraid. I recently spoke extensively with the trainer [Xavi]. That was a very good conversation. I will not go into that [the links to United]. Not even about other names or clubs. I used to be naive and open-minded about it. I don’t do that any more,” De Jong said, reported Goal.
“I understand that that link is made. That sum is not that difficult, it is logical. I have enjoyed working with Ten Hag at Ajax – and I can’t look into the future, of course. But I prefer to stay at Barcelona. That has always been my dream club and it still is. As long as I don’t hear from the club management, I assume nothing is going on.”
