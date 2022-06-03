Personally it has been the toughest 10 days of my football career, exclaims Andy Robertson

Liverpool pulled off one of the most shrewd moves in their club's history as they signed Andy Robertson on a long-term deal with Liverpool for an initial fee of £8 million. The Scottish left-back has proven to be one of the key components of Jurgen Klopp 's system with his defensive and attacking prowess. Since joining the Reds, the 28-year-old has made 224 appearances while scoring eight goals and registering 52 assists across all competitions.

The defender was one of the club’s best performers in the campaign as they looked to claim a historic quadruple having already secured the FA Cup and the Carabao Cup. Unfortunately, it all fell apart for Klopp&Co at the crucial juncture of the campaign as Manchester City reclaimed their Premier League title on the final day.

The Reds were unable to prevent another decisive loss to Real Madrid in the Champions League final on Saturday but Robertson had to turn his head toward his country’s Qatar 2022 World Cup semi-final play-off qualifier against Ukraine. But Scotland suffered a heartbreaking defeat to Ukraine to end their hopes and Robertson admitted that it has been one of the worst few weeks of his footballing career.

"Personally, it's been the toughest 10 days of my football career, of course it has been. Emotionally, mentally, physically, everything. So it's not been great. To be honest, I will deal with that myself, I will go away and think about that myself. But I am just gutted for those lads in there. Obviously, I was desperate for them to get to a World Cup and play on the biggest stage and unfortunately we have fallen short,” Robertson told at a Scotland press conference.