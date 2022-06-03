My future doesn’t depend on me but I’m calm and have lot of options, claims Alvaro Morata
Today at 3:50 PM
Atletico Madrid forward Alvaro Morata has admitted that while his future at Juventus doesn’t depend on him, he has more than a few options on the table but is waiting for the right now. The Spaniard spent the last two seasons on loan in Turin but returns to Atletico with the move not made permanent.
Despite signing for Atletico Madrid permanently in the summer of 2020, Alvaro Morata left on loan less than three months later for Juventus with the Old Lady keen on signing him. However, the Spaniard struggled to find his footing although he did contribute to 32 goals in his first season. Things changed in his second with the arrival of Dusan Vlahovic as Morata only managed 19 goal contributions across all competitions.
That combined with Vlahovic’s arrival changed the situation for Juventus and they have decided not to take the €35 million option to buy in Morata’s loan clause. It sees the forward return back to Atletico Madrid and it has many wondering what lies in the Spaniard’s future although he admitted that he is calm about things. The 29-year-old also added that he does “have quite a lot of options” and wants to go where he is “most wanted and valued”.
"It doesn't depend on me. I'm calm. It's true you have preferences, I have quite a lot of options, I'm lucky with that... I'd like to be where I'm most wanted and valued. In the last three years I've been very happy at the places I've been, the last clubs (Atletico and Juventus) that I've played at have been marvellous,” Morata said, reported ESPN.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.