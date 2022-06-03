My future doesn’t depend on me but I’m calm and have lot of options, claims Alvaro Morata

That combined with Vlahovic’s arrival changed the situation for Juventus and they have decided not to take the €35 million option to buy in Morata’s loan clause. It sees the forward return back to Atletico Madrid and it has many wondering what lies in the Spaniard’s future although he admitted that he is calm about things. The 29-year-old also added that he does “have quite a lot of options” and wants to go where he is “most wanted and valued”.