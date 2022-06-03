Its been a tough year but nice to be playing football again, reveals Christian Eriksen
Today at 4:43 PM
Christian Eriksen has admitted that it feels go back to being his old self and playing football again after suffering a cardiac arrest last year while expressing his delight at making a comeback into international football again. Eriksen is the center of transfer speculation this summer.
Christian Eriksen was involved in a heartbreaking injury scare last summer as he collapsed onto the pitch in Denmark's opening group stage match in Euro 2020. The 29-year-old suffered a blow pertaining to his playing career as he found that he couldn't continue playing with Inter while he had a defibrillator, which was required for his recovery, due to the rules in Italy. This eventually led to the mutual termination of Eriksen’s contract at the Italian club and Brentford signed the Danish midfielder in January on a free transfer.
However, despite concerns, Eriksen made an impressive comeback to the top-flight of football as he scored one goal and provided four assists in eleven appearances for his new side. So much so, that the Bees are in the midst of convincing the 29-year-old to sign an extended deal although Eriksen has been linked with a return back to Tottenham among other clubs. He also made a triumphant return to the national team and netted twice in games against Netherlands and Serbia, and he revealed the details behind his comeback.
“I think the first miracle started when they saved me on the pitch, that is the first thought. After, obviously there was a lot of communication with the doctors, getting checked at the hospital, and getting the all-clear to be back playing football. That has been a journey. It's been tough but it's a nice year to be back and playing football again. It's something I wanted to do when I could, so I am pleased to be back,” Eriksen told Sky Sports.
