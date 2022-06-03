Its been a tough year but nice to be playing football again, reveals Christian Eriksen

However, despite concerns, Eriksen made an impressive comeback to the top-flight of football as he scored one goal and provided four assists in eleven appearances for his new side. So much so, that the Bees are in the midst of convincing the 29-year-old to sign an extended deal although Eriksen has been linked with a return back to Tottenham among other clubs. He also made a triumphant return to the national team and netted twice in games against Netherlands and Serbia, and he revealed the details behind his comeback.