Dissected everything about Cristiano Ronaldo but its impossible to achieve same thing, claims Karim Benzema

Karim Benzema joined Real Madrid in the summer of 2009 and has slowly but consistently turned into one of the most important striker's in Real Madrid history. The Frenchman enjoyed a career-best year as he led Madrid to La Liga and Champions League glory as he scored 44 goals in 46 appearances across all competitions. The 34-year-old is the favourite to win the Ballon d’Or award this year for his impressive displays. Benzema’s season was the finest individual campaign for the Los Blancos since Cristiano Ronaldo left the side in 2018.