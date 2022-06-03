sport iconFootball

    Came here to write my name in Paris Saint-Germain history, reveals Nuno Mendes

    Mendes comments on PSG

    Came here to write my name in Paris Saint-Germain history, reveals Nuno Mendes

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 2:32 PM

    Paris Saint-Germain defender Nuno Mendes asserted that his debut campaign at the Parc des Princes was a season of learning and outlined his ambitions of writing his name in the French club’s history folklores. PSG triggered their €40 million option to sign the left-back from Sporting CP.

    With time running out on summer transfer window deadline day and in dire need of defensive reinforcements, PSG bought in Nuno Mendes on a season-long loan with an option to buy. The teenager had played for 47 senior games for Sporting CP and was a key performer for his side in claiming the Primeira Liga. That form continued as the 19-year-old has had an impressive debut campaign with the French giants as he made 37 appearances across all competitions while helping his side reclaim the Ligue 1 title after losing it the previous year.

    A successful campaign has led to the Parisian club activating their €40 million buy option for the Portuguese defender as they look to build towards the future by signing Mendes. The Portuguese left-back has reflected on his debut campaign at the French capital and admitted that he aims to build from his first campaign and craft a legacy for himself at PSG.

    "I came here to write my name in Paris Saint-Germain history. I hope to continue the good times for the club, with more league wins, more titles. This is what I try to do every time I represent the club. Since I was little, I wanted to play for a big club and Paris Saint-Germain is one. From a personal point of view, I think it was a season of learning. I came here to grow and learn. It was a very good season,” Mendes told the club’s website. 

    " Despite disappointments, the team always responded well. That's also what allowed us to win the league. It was the first time [that negative pressure] happened to me, but I'm sure other players have already been there. I think the senior players helped us through the bad times, because they have been through similar periods in the past,” he added.

