Scotland threatened to make a comeback in the latter part of the game when Callum McGregor's shot crept its wast past goalkeeper Georgiy Bushchan in the 79th minute but Ukraine put the final stamp on the game by scoring in the final seconds of the game when Artem Dovbyk found the net in a counter-attack. In light of the 3-1 defeat, Liverpool defender and Scotland captain Andy Robertson admitted that his side were not at their best for the crucial encounter and apologized to the supporters.