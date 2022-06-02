Ukraine settled lot quicker and we were unable to really show up, exclaims Andy Robertson
Scotland skipper Andy Robertson has admitted that his side failed to replicate their best performance in a positive campaign and gave credit to Ukraine for settling into the contest well. Ukraine secured a 3-1 victory over Scotland in the World Cup Qualifying playoff semifinal on Wednesday.
Scotland hosted Ukraine in the decisive World Cup playoff semifinal encounter at Hampden Park as both teams looked to seal their entry into the upcoming World Cup in Qatar. The game was played against the backdrop of international spotlight due to Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine and the visiting side was able to seal the win on Wednesday night.
The Blue and Yellow started the game well and made their domination count in the 33rd minute when captain Andriy Yarmolenko lifted the ball past the goalkeeper to score the opening goal of the game. Striker Roman Yaremchuk added the second for his side four minutes into the second half with an emphatic header.
Scotland threatened to make a comeback in the latter part of the game when Callum McGregor's shot crept its wast past goalkeeper Georgiy Bushchan in the 79th minute but Ukraine put the final stamp on the game by scoring in the final seconds of the game when Artem Dovbyk found the net in a counter-attack. In light of the 3-1 defeat, Liverpool defender and Scotland captain Andy Robertson admitted that his side were not at their best for the crucial encounter and apologized to the supporters.
"It's hugely disappointing as we've waited a long time for this game. Our performances beforehand were really good but to be honest we didn't really show up. Ukraine settled into the game a lot quicker than us and it kind of just continued,” Robertson told Sky Sports.
“We had to try and stay in the game but we didn't manage that. Finishing second and getting a home play-off, it's going to hurt. All we can say is sorry to the fans in here and back home for disappointing them but we'll just have to dust ourselves down and go again,” he added.
