Reports | Paul Pogba to join Juventus on a free transfer with three-year deal in place
Today at 5:00 PM
According to reports from GOAL, Paul Pogba is inching closer to a move back to Juventus in the summer transfer window as a free agent after leaving Manchester United and will sign three year deal with the Italian giants. The French star’s contract with United expires at the end of June.
Paul Pogba made a return to Manchester United from Juventus in the summer of 2016 amidst much fanfare for a then-record highest transfer fee of €105 million. The French midfielder's time at Old Trafford has been the subject of intense scrutiny and speculation due to his inconsistent performances and niggling injuries. The World Cup winner has made 233 appearances for the Red Devils while scoring 39 goals and registering 51 assists across all competitions.
However, the 28-year-old has helped the Manchester club claim an EFL Cup and a Europa League during his time at the club. The French midfielder’s current was set to expire at the end of the season and both parties failed to come to terms over fresh terms. According to reports from GOAL, Juventus are set to pip the competition for Pogba’s signing. A host of clubs had expressed interest in the midfielder's services but it is understood that Pogba will commit to a three-year deal through to 2025.
The 29-year-old spent four years with the Italian giants during 2012 and 2016 as he cemented his status as one of the best midfielders in the deal which sealed a world-record deal to United. The French star is set to venture back to familiar surroundings with a contract and terms set to be finalized soon.
The World Cup winner claimed four successive Serie A titles during his first stint with the club as he contributed to 74 goal contributions in 178 appearances. Pogba is set to be reunited with Massimiliano Allegri who brought the best out of the Frenchman during their initial stint at the club.
