Reports | Paul Pogba to join Juventus on a free transfer with three-year deal in place

However, the 28-year-old has helped the Manchester club claim an EFL Cup and a Europa League during his time at the club. The French midfielder’s current was set to expire at the end of the season and both parties failed to come to terms over fresh terms. According to reports from GOAL, Juventus are set to pip the competition for Pogba’s signing. A host of clubs had expressed interest in the midfielder's services but it is understood that Pogba will commit to a three-year deal through to 2025.