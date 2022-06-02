Reports | Newcastle United agree £25 million deal to sign Reims starlet Hugo Ekitike
Today at 4:30 PM
According to the Guardian, Newcastle United have come to an agreement with Stade Reims over an initial £25 million fee for striker Hugo Ekitike. The Magpies have been heavily linked with a move for the 19-year-old but they’re not the only side in the running with Borussia Dortmund also in talks.
Despite being heavily linked with a move for Hugo Ekitike in January, nothing materialized as the young forward didn’t want to leave Reims for Newcastle United during the winter window. That was despite the fact that the Magpies had already come to an agreement with the French club over a fee and were open to flying the forward to England on deadline day. However, the 19-year-old stayed at the club and finished the season with 15 goal contributions in 26 games.
That has seen Borussia Dortmund keen on a move now although the Guardian has reported that Newcastle are closing in on a move after having come to an agreement over a £25 million fee with Reims. The Magpies are still overly keen on signing the highly rated 19-year-old and believe that they can beat Dortmund to the punch, having offered Ekitike a five-year contract. However, the report has indicated that the forward is still considering his options especially since the German side want him to replace Erling Haaland.
That is despite the club having already signed RB Salzburg starlet Karim Adeyemi this summer but Dortmund reportedly believe that Ekitike is the right man for the job. However, the Guardian has further reported that Newcastle are confident that they will get their man as they’ve offered the 19-year-old a wage-packet much higher than what the German side could potentially dish out. Not only that, the report has added that the Magpies believe that Ekitike could eventually become a key part of the team.
