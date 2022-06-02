Reports | Newcastle United agree £25 million deal to sign Reims starlet Hugo Ekitike

That has seen Borussia Dortmund keen on a move now although the Guardian has reported that Newcastle are closing in on a move after having come to an agreement over a £25 million fee with Reims. The Magpies are still overly keen on signing the highly rated 19-year-old and believe that they can beat Dortmund to the punch, having offered Ekitike a five-year contract. However, the report has indicated that the forward is still considering his options especially since the German side want him to replace Erling Haaland.