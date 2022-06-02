Reports | Chelsea hold initial talks with Sevilla over move for Jules Kounde

The Spanish side will aim to come to an agreement with a potential seller quickly as they look to conduct important transfer business at the earliest. It is understood that the Spanish side will angle for an offer close to €65 million as talks continue to be conducted. Kounde has been keen on a move to Stamford Bridge since last summer and the Frenchman will welcome the opporunity to sign for Thomas Tuchel's side. Personal terms are understood to not be an issue and a deal can be completed smoothly once negotiations are done.