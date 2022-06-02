Reports | Chelsea hold initial talks with Sevilla over move for Jules Kounde
According to Sport, Chelsea have initiated preliminary discussions with Sevilla over centreback Jules Kounde as they look to bolster their defensive options ahead of the next campaign. The defender was linked with a move to the Blues last summer although a deal was not struck between both clubs.
Jules Kounde has cemented his status as one of the best defenders in the Spanish top flight during his time at the club. The French centre back has made 133 appearances for the Spanish side while slowly maturing. His impressive performances have attracted the attention of several top European clubs who have registered their interest in the defender. Chelsea were heavily linked with a move for Jules Kounde last summer but advances from the London club were rejected by Sevilla throughout the summer transfer window.
According to reports from Sport, Chelsea will look to replace outgoing defenders Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen and make Kounde their first signing under the new ownership. It is understood that making the takeover official will allow Chelsea to move quickly to recruit their targets. The Blues will look to make an offer worth €50 million as their first bid in the first step to signing the Frenchman.
The Spanish side will aim to come to an agreement with a potential seller quickly as they look to conduct important transfer business at the earliest. It is understood that the Spanish side will angle for an offer close to €65 million as talks continue to be conducted. Kounde has been keen on a move to Stamford Bridge since last summer and the Frenchman will welcome the opporunity to sign for Thomas Tuchel's side. Personal terms are understood to not be an issue and a deal can be completed smoothly once negotiations are done.
