Reports | Bayern Munich offer €30 million for Liverpool winger Sadio Mane
Today at 2:47 PM
According to reports from Sky Sports Germany, Bayern Munich have intensified their efforts to sign Liverpool winger Sadio Mane by making their first official bid for the Senegalese winger at €30 million. The Liverpool winger’s contract expires next summer and is keen on a switch to Germany.
Liverpool signed Sadio Mané from Southampton for a reported fee of £34 million in the summer of 2016 and the fee has paid dividends for the Merseyside club. The Senegal international has cemented his status as one of the most electrifying and prolific wingers in European football during his time with Liverpool. Mane has scored 120 goals and registered 48 assists in 249 appearances for the Reds while leading them to their first-ever Premier League title, one Champions League, and one FA Cup during his time at the club.
The Liverpool star had a prolific campaign this season as he scored 23 goals although his team fell just short in the pursuit of making history by securing a quadruple this term. The 2021 AFCON winner’s current deal at the Merseyside club expires at the end of next season and speculation continues to persist over the Senegal winger’s future. According to reports from Sky Germany, Bayern Munich have identified Mane as their primary transfer target and have stepped up their efforts to sign the winger by making the first bid of €30 million.
It is understood that the English giants will hold out for a fee closer to the region of €50 million although Mane is keen on making the switch to Bavaria which could accelerate the process. The German champions could lose the services of star striker Robert Lewandowski and Bayern will be looking to replace their primary source of goals by bringing in proven goalscorers. Bayern will reportedly offer a three-year contract to the 30-year-old as they look to come to an agreement with Liverpool.
