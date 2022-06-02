Reports | Bayern Munich offer €30 million for Liverpool winger Sadio Mane

It is understood that the English giants will hold out for a fee closer to the region of €50 million although Mane is keen on making the switch to Bavaria which could accelerate the process. The German champions could lose the services of star striker Robert Lewandowski and Bayern will be looking to replace their primary source of goals by bringing in proven goalscorers. Bayern will reportedly offer a three-year contract to the 30-year-old as they look to come to an agreement with Liverpool.