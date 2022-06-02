Reports | Alexandre Lacazette set to sign for Olympique Lyon on free-transfer
Today at 8:34 PM
According to L’Equipe, Arsenal’s Alexandre Lacazette is set to re-sign with Olympique Lyon on a free-transfer bringing an end to his time with the North Londoners. The Frenchman’s current deal expires at the end of June and the two parties reportedly failed to come to an agreement over an extension.
After a sensational final season at Olympique Lyon, a lot was expected from Alexandre Lacazette when he arrived for a then club record fee at Arsenal in the summer of 2017. However, the Frenchman has failed to live-up to his price-tag and as he struggled to adapt under several managers in North London. So much so, that Mikel Arteta even dropped the 31-year-old in favour of Eddie Nketiah towards the end of the 2021/22 season.
But with the striker’s contract set to expire at the end of June, reports have indicated that neither party is keen on extending the deal and that Lacazette will be leaving. However, while his future has been up in the air for more than a few months, L’Equipe has reported that the forward has agreed to re-sign for Olympique Lyon this summer. The Frenchman spent the entirety of his career at Lyon before leaving for Arsenal and is now on the cusp of a move back.
However, talks are still ongoing and while a deal with Lyon is more or less done, reports have indicated that the Frenchman has attracted interest from elsewhere as well. Juventus, AC Milan and a few other clubs in France are looking at a move although L’Equipe has further reported that Lyon do have the advantage because of Lacazette’s history with them.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.