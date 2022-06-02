Reports | Alexandre Lacazette set to sign for Olympique Lyon on free-transfer

But with the striker’s contract set to expire at the end of June, reports have indicated that neither party is keen on extending the deal and that Lacazette will be leaving. However, while his future has been up in the air for more than a few months, L’Equipe has reported that the forward has agreed to re-sign for Olympique Lyon this summer. The Frenchman spent the entirety of his career at Lyon before leaving for Arsenal and is now on the cusp of a move back.