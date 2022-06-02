Reports | AC Milan eyeing €5 million move for 2014 World Cup winner Mario Gotze
Today at 3:29 PM
According to Goal, AC Milan are keen on signing PSV Eindhoven’s Mario Gotze as the German attacker has only a €5 million release clause attached to his contract at the club. The 29-year-old signed for PSV Eindhoven in in October 2020 and has made 77 appearances for the club since.
Ever since his showing at the 2014 World Cup, a lot was expected from Mario Gotze but injuries and other issues has seen the German star struggle for form. So much so, that even a move back to Borussia Dortmund in 2016 didn’t help the now 29-year-old as he eventually left the club four years later for the Netherlands and PSV Eindhoven. However, the move to the Eredivisie has proved to be a good one for Gotze as the German has found a consistent run of games and form.
Not only that, he’s managed to find his footing, contributing to 36 goals in 77 appearances for the club in the two seasons he has been there. That has attracted interest from clubs outside the Dutch league and Goal has reported that AC Milan are considering a move. The Rossoneri ended their 11 year title drought but benefitted by blending a combination of youth and experience. However, the club are looking to add even more experience, especially with Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s future uncertain.
But with Divock Origi reportedly on his way, the club are eyeing another striker and believe that Gotze’s reported release clause of around €5 million would be worth the move. Goal has further reported that the German would be open to leaving Eindhoven as Roger Schmidt, the coach that brought him to PSV, has left for Benfica. Not only that, Milan were linked with a move in the past but Gotze was convinced by Schmidt to sign for the Dutch side.
