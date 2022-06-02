Reports | AC Milan eyeing €5 million move for 2014 World Cup winner Mario Gotze

Ever since his showing at the 2014 World Cup, a lot was expected from Mario Gotze but injuries and other issues has seen the German star struggle for form. So much so, that even a move back to Borussia Dortmund in 2016 didn’t help the now 29-year-old as he eventually left the club four years later for the Netherlands and PSV Eindhoven. However, the move to the Eredivisie has proved to be a good one for Gotze as the German has found a consistent run of games and form.