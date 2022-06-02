Real Madrid confirm that they have signed Antonio Rudiger to four-year contract
Today at 6:55 PM
In a statement, Real Madrid have confirmed reports that they have signed Antonio Rudiger on a free-transfer with the German defender signing a four year contract. The 28-year-old’s contract with Chelsea expires at the end of June and he reportedly rejected the Blues’ offer of an extension.
Having entered the 2021/22 season as arguably one of the best defenders in the world, many expected Chelsea to tie down Antonio Rudiger to a new contract. The German had only one year left on his deal and reports indicated that talks were ongoing over a new contract. However, the 28-year-old reportedly rejected the first offer from the club and negotiations stalled after that as Chelsea never met the wages that Rudiger reportedly wanted.
It meant that the German spent most of the second half of the season heavily linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge although Real Madrid were the front-runners despite interest from Italy, France and even from more than a few Premier League sides. But the Los Blancos eventually won the race and have now confirmed, via a statement, that they have signed the German center-back. The statement also confirmed the presence of a four-year deal for the former AS Roma defender.
“Real Madrid CF has reached an agreement with the player Antonio Rüdiger, who will be linked to the club for the next four seasons. Next Monday, June 20, at 12:00 at Real Madrid City, the presentation ceremony for Antonio Rüdiger as a new Real Madrid player will take place,” reads the statement.
👋 #WelcomeRüdiger 👋 pic.twitter.com/6kzcOwQEmW— Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) June 2, 2022
