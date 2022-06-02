Jesse Lingard to leave Manchester United on a free transfer

Jesse Lingard joined Manchester United 's youth academy at the age of seven and progressed through the age groups before making his senior breakthrough under then manager Louis Van Gaal. The English midfielder played an influential role under the Dutch manager and his successor Jose Mourinho although he was unable to cement a spot under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The United star joined West Ham United on loan in January 2021 after failing to make the grade under the Norwegian manager and played a decisive role with the Hammers until the end of the 2020-21 campaign. The 29-year-old contributed to nine goals and five assists in 16 games during his loan spell as West Ham secured a Europa League spot.

Lingard opted to not leave Old Trafford in favour of trying to impress then United manager Solskjaer but it turned out to be in vain as the Englishman was limited to few minutes under the Norwegian. United endured a turbulent campaign this season and is set to usher in a new era under permanent manager Erik ten Hag.

Lingard is set to play no part in the former Ajax boss’s plans as United have confirmed that the United academy product is set to end his 20-year association with the club by leaving upon the expiry of his contract in June. The Red Devils confirmed the departures of Paul Pogba and Lingard on free transfers this summer with the duo set to move onto greener pastures.