Jesse Lingard to leave Manchester United on a free transfer
Today at 1:06 PM
Manchester United have confirmed that Jesse Lingard is set to leave Old Trafford as a free agent this summer after both parties were unable to come to an agreement over fresh terms. The United academy graduate is linked with a transfer switch to Newcastle and West Ham among other clubs.
Jesse Lingard joined Manchester United's youth academy at the age of seven and progressed through the age groups before making his senior breakthrough under then manager Louis Van Gaal. The English midfielder played an influential role under the Dutch manager and his successor Jose Mourinho although he was unable to cement a spot under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
The United star joined West Ham United on loan in January 2021 after failing to make the grade under the Norwegian manager and played a decisive role with the Hammers until the end of the 2020-21 campaign. The 29-year-old contributed to nine goals and five assists in 16 games during his loan spell as West Ham secured a Europa League spot.
Lingard opted to not leave Old Trafford in favour of trying to impress then United manager Solskjaer but it turned out to be in vain as the Englishman was limited to few minutes under the Norwegian. United endured a turbulent campaign this season and is set to usher in a new era under permanent manager Erik ten Hag.
Lingard is set to play no part in the former Ajax boss’s plans as United have confirmed that the United academy product is set to end his 20-year association with the club by leaving upon the expiry of his contract in June. The Red Devils confirmed the departures of Paul Pogba and Lingard on free transfers this summer with the duo set to move onto greener pastures.
The England international is linked with a move to Newcastle or a reunion with David Moyes at the London Stadium although it is understood that the 29-year-old will mull over his options before making his final decision.
