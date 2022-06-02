ISL | Chennaiyin FC rope in winger Alexander Romario Jesuraj

Jesuraj will look to replicate that brilliant performance for the Marina Machans on his return to his home state. “I feel very happy and delighted to sign for Chennaiyin FC. It is very special for me as this is my home team. It will also be special for me to play in front of Tamil Nadu fans. I will do everything I can on the pitch to support the team,” said Jesuraj, who has played 89 matches in his six years of professional career, which also includes eight goals and seven assists.