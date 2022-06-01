Was very happy that Kylian Mbappe decided to stay, admits Neymar

"I admit that I was not aware of it[Mbappe’s decision] until the last moment. I knew it one day before the announcement. I was very happy, very happy that Kylian decided to stay. I think the PSG project is the right one for his career. For his career, it's a good thing to stay a few more years at PSG. To try to win a Champions League in his country, in the team of his city. So I think it's the right choice,” Neymar told Canal Plus.