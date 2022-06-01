Was very happy that Kylian Mbappe decided to stay, admits Neymar
Today at 12:48 PM
Neymar has opined that teammate Kylian Mbappe did well to stay at Paris Saint-Germain as it was the right project for this stage of the Frenchman’s career while acknowledging that Mbappe could make history by winning a Champions League with the French club. Mbappe extended his contract until 2025.
Kylian Mbappe has proved his status as one of the best attackers in European football during his time at Paris Saint-Germain and world footall with France at the 2018 World Cup. The French striker has been the talismanic figure in a squad filled with stars such as Lionel Messi and Neymar with Mbappe recording 39 goals and 26 assists across all competitions.
The 23-year-old was the centerpiece of transfer scrutiny last summer as he was linked with a high profile move to Real Madrid although the deal didn’t come to reality with the French club rejecting the European champion’s bids.
Mbappe was widely expected to join Madrid upon the expiry of his deal this summer but the French forward committed to fresh terms with the Parisian club until the 2025 in a move that sent shockwaves in European football.
PSG teammate Neymar has admitted that the prospect of winning a Champions League title with a club of his nation is an attractive one and expressed delight at seeing Mbappe extend his stay at the Parc des Princes.
"I admit that I was not aware of it[Mbappe’s decision] until the last moment. I knew it one day before the announcement. I was very happy, very happy that Kylian decided to stay. I think the PSG project is the right one for his career. For his career, it's a good thing to stay a few more years at PSG. To try to win a Champions League in his country, in the team of his city. So I think it's the right choice,” Neymar told Canal Plus.
"Maybe he will want to change his mind and play in another team in the future, but I think his decision to stay is the right one. Having players like Kylian in the team is always important,” he added.
