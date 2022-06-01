Reports | Real Madrid join Chelsea in race to sign Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling
Today at 4:00 PM
According to the Guardian, Real Madrid have joined the race to sign Raheem Sterling this summer with the forward reportedly set to leave Manchester City. The 26-year-old has only one year left on his current contract and has already been linked with a move to Chelsea and Arsenal recently.
Despite signing for Manchester City seven years ago, Raheem Sterling hasn’t stopped thriving for the club with the now 26-year-old making well over 300 appearances. Not only that, Sterling has played a key role in the club’s success since Pep Guardiola walked into the team, contributing to more than sixty goals during the Spaniard’s time at the club. However, the Englishman’s influence on the team has waned over the last few seasons with his form dropping off a cliff.
But while the 26-year-old finished the 2021/22 season with 17 goals and 9 assists across all competitions, it still came with sporadic game-time that reportedly has upset the forward. So much so, that no contract talks have taken place between the two parties despite the fact that Sterling’s current deal expires in 2023. However, the Guardian has reported that the lack of talks combined with Sterling’s age has got Real Madrid’s attention with them keen on a move.
The Los Blancos are set to lose a few players this summer, namely Gareth Bale and Isco Alarcon, which combined with a few others struggling for form, has seen Carlo Ancelotti look at new options. Sterling is reportedly at the top of that list although Chelsea and Arsenal have also been linked with a move for the 26-year-old. The Guardian has further reported that the Blues’ are keeping a close eye on proceedings as Thomas Tuchel wants to boost his front-line with Romelu Lukaku set to reportedly leave.
