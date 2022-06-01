Reports | Manchester United open talks over Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona
Today at 7:13 PM
According to reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United have opened direct talks with Barcelona over the potential transfer of Frenkie de Jong with the Spanish club needing to sell the star to solve their financial issues. The Dutchman joined the Spanish side in the summer of 2019.
Frenkie de Jong cemented his status as one of the premier midfielders in European football during Ajax’s fairytale Champions League run in the 2018-19 season. The midfielder’s passing range and press retention abilities made him the most coveted midfielder in the world with Barcelona winning the race to secure the Dutchman’s signing for a reported fee of 75 million.
The Dutch midfielder has made 139 appearances for the Blaugrana while scoring 13 goals and 17 assists across all competitions. De Jong has established himself as a vital player in the Barcelona setup although the Spanish side’s precarious financial situation puts the midfielder’s tenure at Camp Nou at risk.
The former Ajax man is seen as a commodity that still retains transfer value while also getting rid of his wages from the club. The Catalan club are confident that emerging youngsters such as Gavi, Pedri, etc will replace the Netherlands international’s void at the club.
According to reports from Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United are in pole position to land the Dutchman if a departure is sanctioned. The English giants have engaged in direct talks with the Spanish side for a potential transfer with Barcelona asking around €85m for the midfielder.
United manager Erik ten Hag who coached De Jong during their time together at Ajax is keen on a reunion at Old Trafford. It is understood that the 25-year-old is not attracted to the prospect of playing for United due to their uncertain future and their inability to offer the midfielder Champions League football. United will make their first official bid after sounding out details over a potential transfer.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.