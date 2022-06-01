Really excited to start at club and work with Antonio Conte, exclaims Ivan Perisic
Tottenham's new signing Ivan Perisic revealead that it was his dream to play in the Premier League since 2009 and is eager to start a new chapter with Spurs where he will be reunited with former coach Antonio Conte. The Croatian attacker joined on a free transfer and has signed a two-year deal.
Ivan Perisic joined Inter in the summer of 2015 and has enjoyed a mixed reign with the Italian club with his initial years marred with inconsistency and injury troubles. The Croatian was crucial in his nation's fairytale run to the finals of the World Cup although they suffered the ignominy of defeat against France at the final hurdle. However, the now 33-year-old enjoyed his best spell of form under Antonio Conte when he successfully adapted to playing as a wingback in the Italian coach’s system.
Perisic was key in securing the Scudetto for Inter during the 2020-21 season and played a vital role last season where he finished the campaign with 19 goal contributions across all competitions. The former Dortmund winger turned down a new contract with the Italian club in his desire to venture abroad for a different challenge. Spurs have confirmed the signing of Perisic on a two-year deal and Perisic has expressed his delight in signing for the club.
"I'm really excited to start with my new sports family, it's going to be my home. When I got the contact from the coach and sporting director [Fabio Paratici] I told them that I really wanted to come here, and to the Premier League since 2009 when I started playing professionally in Belgium. This is the moment and I can't wait,” Perisic told the club's official website.
"It's a privilege work with a coach like this, we did well at Inter - we won the league after ten or 11 years. It was really a perfect year. I'm really happy to see him again, he lives football. Every minute, every hour, every day. Even when he's sleeping, he's thinking about football. I like his character and I know we're going to do a great job here,” he added.
