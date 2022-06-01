Really excited to start at club and work with Antonio Conte, exclaims Ivan Perisic

Ivan Perisic joined Inter in the summer of 2015 and has enjoyed a mixed reign with the Italian club with his initial years marred with inconsistency and injury troubles. The Croatian was crucial in his nation's fairytale run to the finals of the World Cup although they suffered the ignominy of defeat against France at the final hurdle. However, the now 33-year-old enjoyed his best spell of form under Antonio Conte when he successfully adapted to playing as a wingback in the Italian coach’s system.