Paulo Dybala should go back to being himself, admits Massimiliano Allegri
Today at 2:36 PM
Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri has alleged that Paulo Dybala got carried away by trying to replicate Lionel Messi's performances on the pitch at one point while asserting that he hopes the Argentinean can go back to being himself. Dybala left the Italian club and is currently a free agent.
Paulo Dybala signed for Juventus in the summer of 2015 from Palermo for a reported fee of €32 million. The Argentinean striker established himself as one of the best attackers in Italy during his stint with Palermo and Juventus. The 28-year-old scored 115 goals while registering 48 assists in 293 appearances across all competitions. However, the former Palermo star has struggled to replicate his best performances for the Serie A side in recent years as he struggled with inconsistency while suffering his fair share of injuries.
The Argentinean’s deal at the Allianz Stadium expired at the end of the season with both club and player unable to come to an agreement over fresh terms. Dybala is currently a free agent with several clubs lining up the queue in acquiring the 28-year-old amidst interest from Arsenal, Tottenham, Inter, Roma and a few others. But in light of that, Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri has admitted that Dybala will need to forge an identity for himself rather than trying to emulate Lionel Messi.
“Dybala has to go back to being himself. There was a moment when he got carried away by being the new Messi. You cannot copy or emulate someone else. Paulo has a lot to give to football, he has extraordinary technical qualities, but he has to go back to focusing on the latter,” Allegri told DAZN.
Allegri also outlined his intention of improving Juventus’ fortunes after they endured a disappointing campaign in domestic and European competitions.
"Milan, Inter and Napoli finished ahead of us in the standings but they were not superior to us. We lacked something in terms of character or management. I had set myself the challenge of returning. A challenge that I want to win together with the club and the fans, returning to triumph in Italy and in Europe,” he added.
