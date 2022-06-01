Paulo Dybala should go back to being himself, admits Massimiliano Allegri

The Argentinean’s deal at the Allianz Stadium expired at the end of the season with both club and player unable to come to an agreement over fresh terms. Dybala is currently a free agent with several clubs lining up the queue in acquiring the 28-year-old amidst interest from Arsenal, Tottenham, Inter, Roma and a few others. But in light of that, Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri has admitted that Dybala will need to forge an identity for himself rather than trying to emulate Lionel Messi.