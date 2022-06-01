Manchester United confirm that Paul Pogba will leave Old Trafford as free-agent
Today at 5:50 PM
In a statement, Manchester United have confirmed reports that Paul Pogba will leave the club, once his contract expires at the end of June, on a free-transfer. The Frenchman re-signed for the club in 2016 but struggled to consistently perform for the Red Devils during the course of his second spell.
A lot of hype surrounded Manchester United’s move for Paul Pogba with the Red Devils spending a then world record sum of around £89 million on the midfielder. However, despite the big money and the fact that he won three trophies in his debut season the second time around, the Frenchman struggled to impress over the course of the next five years. There were moments where Pogba showed signs of being the world class player many expected but things never quite went according to plan.
Things became even worse in the 2021/22 season as injuries and other issues saw the midfielder face criticism and he was even booed by his own fans in his final two appearances of the season. However, that combined with the fact that he had less than a few months left on his contract saw reports indicate that Pogba was set to leave on a free-transfer again. That has now been confirmed by the club who thanked the Frenchman for his efforts during his second spell.
“The club can announce that Paul Pogba will leave Manchester United at the end of June, upon the expiry of his contract. The Frenchman has enjoyed a long association with United, having joined the club's Academy from Le Havre at the age of just 16,” reads the statement.
“Everyone at the club would like to congratulate Paul on his successful career, and thank him for his contributions to Manchester United. We wish him all the best for the next steps on a remarkable journey.”
Once a Red, always a Red 🔴— Manchester United (@ManUtd) June 1, 2022
Thank you for your service, @PaulPogba 👏#MUFC
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.