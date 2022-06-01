Manchester United confirm that Paul Pogba will leave Old Trafford as free-agent

Things became even worse in the 2021/22 season as injuries and other issues saw the midfielder face criticism and he was even booed by his own fans in his final two appearances of the season. However, that combined with the fact that he had less than a few months left on his contract saw reports indicate that Pogba was set to leave on a free-transfer again. That has now been confirmed by the club who thanked the Frenchman for his efforts during his second spell.