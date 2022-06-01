ISL | Chennaiyin FC sign winger Vincy Barretto ahead of next season

“We are happy to bring in Vincy Barretto who will add youthful energy to our attack. At the age of 22, he is already known for his capabilities. This is a very positive signing for us leading into season 9,” said Chennaiyin FC co-owner Vita Dani on the arrival of the youngster on the side. Barretto recently had an impressive outing in the inaugural edition of the Reliance Foundation Development League, where he struck three goals from seven matches for the Blasters.