Gareth Bale confirms that he’s leaving Real Madrid as free agent
Today at 4:53 PM
In a statement, Gareth Bale confirmed that he is set to leave Real Madrid once his contract expires next month and thanked the club for giving him the chance to play for them. The Welsh star arrived in the summer of 2013 and has made over 250 appearances for the club, contributing to 173 goals.
When Real Madrid signed Gareth Bale for a then world record fee, it stunned the world and football alike although it wasn’t surprising given Bale’s ability shown during his spell at Tottenham. But while the Welshman endured a sensational start and played a key role in the club winning three consecutive Champions League trophies, his time at the Santiago Bernabeu splits opinions. Injuries and managerial fallouts has seen Bale struggle for game-time over the last few years.
So much so that the 32-year-old made only seven appearances this season with nineteen during the 2019/20 season, having spent the 2020/21 term on loan with Tottenham. It saw reports indicate that Bale was set to leave once his contract expired in June 2022 and the Welshman has confirmed that via an emotional statement. In it, Bale thanked the club and their various chiefs for giving him the chance to play for Real Madrid and “to wear the pristine white kit”.
“I write this message to say thank you to all my team-mates, past and present, my managers, the back room staff and to the fans that supported me. I arrived here nine years ago as a young man who wanted to realise my dream of playing for Real Madrid,” Bale wrote across social media.
“To wear the pristine white kit, to wear the crest on my chest, to play at the Santiago Bernabéu, to win titles and to be part of what it's so famous for, to win the Champions League. I can now look back, reflect and say with honesty that this dream became a reality and much, much more.
“To be a part of this club’s history and to achieve what we achieved while I was a Real Madrid player, has been an incredible experience and one I will never forget. I also want to thank President Florentino Perez, Jose Angel Sanchez, and the board for giving me the opportunity to play for this club. Together we were able to create some moments that will live forever in the history of this club and football. It has been an honour. Thank you! HALA MADRID!” he added.
It has been an honour. Thank you! #HALAMADRID @RealMadrid — Gareth Bale (@GarethBale11) June 1, 2022
