Fans have been amazing and won't let minority affect relationship, claims Harry Maguire

Manchester United signed Harry Maguire from Leicester for a reported fee of £80 million in the summer of 2019 to make the Englishman the world's most expensive defender. The United defender enjoyed two fine seasons at Old Trafford as he cemented himself as a crucial component of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s plans. The Norwegian coach even made the centreback the captain of the club after the departure of Ashley Young in 2020.

It hasn’t gone according to plan Maguire&co this season as United suffered a terrible campaign in domestic and European competitions. The United skipper has been the main culprit for the Red Devils conceding plenty of goals as the English side suffer their worst ever defensive record in a Premier League season.

The 29-year-old’s troubles didn’t end with his club duties as the English defender was booed when his name was announced before kickoff during his nation’s fixture against Ivory Coast in March. Maguire asserted that he enjoys a fantastic relationship with the Three Lions supporters and insisted that he remains his own biggest critic.

“From my England debut [in October 2017], the England fans have been amazing with me. I have been involved in the biggest games of our country's recent history. And I am not going to let the minority, I don't know how many it was, 10-20 people doing that in the Ivory Coast game to affect my relationship with the England fans,” Maguire told Sky Sports.