Enjoy being pushed as it strives me on to be number one for England longer, admits Jordan Pickford

But while the Arsenal goalkeeper has earned regular call-ups since becoming the Gunners’ No 1, Pickford has continued to keep his place for England. Yet the questions and inquisitions continue as to whether he should be replaced but the England No 1 admitted that “there’s always going to be debate” and that he enjoys being pushed for his place. Pickford also added that “there’s always good competition and always will be” but he wants to keep pushing himself to get even better because of that.