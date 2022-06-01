Conversation over Pep Guardiola's new deal will be had at right time, reveals Khaldoon Al Mubarak

Pep Guardiola agreed to take charge of Manchester City in the summer of 2016 and has enjoyed a successful six years at the helm of the Manchester club. The Spanish manager has led City to four Premier League titles, one FA Cup, and four EFL Cups during his time at the English club.

The Cityzens are still in pursuit of their most coveted first Champions League title with Guardiola orchestrating two semi-final appearances and one final in the European competition. Although the 51-year-old has fallen short of securing the trophy, the Spanish boss will be confident that his time will come due to the dominance they have displayed in English football.

Guardiola will have another go at securing the European trophy in the 2022-23 campaign although it could be his last chance to winning the trophy with City. The Spaniard’s current deal at the Etihad Stadium expires at the end of next season and it is uncertain whether he will continue at the English club upon the expiry of his deal. City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak asserted that talks will begin when it's suitable for Guardiola.

"Pep has never stayed as long as he's stayed here with any club, be it Barcelona or Bayern Munich. So, the question is perfectly valid. It is perfectly valid last year and three years ago, and of course this year. It is a partnership that has done wonders in years. It is approaching its seventh year and next year is going to be an exciting chapter of his partnership and we're enjoying every moment of it,” the Chairman told the club website.