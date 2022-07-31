We’re still hoping to do something else if market allows, admits Mikel Arteta

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has confirmed that the Gunners are still hoping to get some more transfer business over the line before the summer transfer window closes. The North London side have already signed several players this summer including Gabriel Jesus, Oleksandr Zinchenko and co.

After spending the summer of 2021 bringing in new faces, Arsenal have done it again this summer with the North Londoners signing not one or two but five new players so far. That includes moves for Gabriel Jesus, Fabio Vieira, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Matt Turner and Marquinhos although the club have been linked with moves for a few more players. That includes Youri Tielemans and a few others although no move has materialized as of yet.

But things could still happen as the summer transfer window doesn’t close until the end of August which leaves Arsenal with enough time to bring in a few more additions. That was confirmed by Mikel Arteta as he revealed that the club are still “hoping to do something else if the market allows”. The Arsenal boss also revealed that they “want to get the perfect balance” but even if they don’t, then he is “happy with where we are now”.

“We are still hoping to do something else if the market allows. You have seen some movement in the last few days as well. We want to get the perfect balance and the plan we wanted from the beginning. Whether we accomplish that or not is another story, but I’m happy with where we are now.”

However, while the club could bring in new faces, there could also be more than a few outgoings this summer with Nuno Tavares, Matteo Guendouzi and Konstantinos Mavropanos having already left. It saw Arteta reveal that the loan-move for Tavares is a good thing as it will help the left-back’s development.

“For Nuno’s development, I think it’s going to be really important. Obviously, we have recruited Oleks in that position and we have Kieran [Tierney] as well, which is two really strong players in that position, and we believe that Nuno’s best solution was to do that,” he added.