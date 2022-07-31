This is my dream and I’m really happy to be at this great club, proclaims Sadio Mane
In light of Bayern Munich winning the German Super Cup, Sadio Mane has revealed that signing for the club has been a dream and that he is looking forward to winning more trophies. The 30-year-old signed for the Bavarians this summer after spending six years at the club, winning numerous trophies.
After a summer transfer saga, Sadio Mane finally left Liverpool for Bayern Munich with the Bavarians paying out the Reds’ asking price for the Senegalese superstar. However, while Mane is yet to make a proper impact on the team, the forward has already netted his first goal for the club as he scored in a sensational 5-3 win against RB Leipzig. Not only that, the 30-year-old impressed more than a few fans with his link up play and the way he combined with his new teammates.
In light of that, Mane admitted that he is happy to have found the net for the first time for his new side and revealed that this entire move has been a dream for him. Not only that, the Senegalese added that he’s “looking forward to more titles” and asserted that this team “have to get even better, then we can win a lot of titles”.
“I’m very happy to have scored my first goal for Bayern. This is my dream. I’m looking forward to more titles. I’m really happy to be at this great club. It’s an honour and I’m very happy. I’m looking forward to the future. We have to get even better, then we can win a lot of titles,” Mane said, reported Goal.
