This is my dream and I’m really happy to be at this great club, proclaims Sadio Mane

After a summer transfer saga, Sadio Mane finally left Liverpool for Bayern Munich with the Bavarians paying out the Reds’ asking price for the Senegalese superstar. However, while Mane is yet to make a proper impact on the team, the forward has already netted his first goal for the club as he scored in a sensational 5-3 win against RB Leipzig. Not only that, the 30-year-old impressed more than a few fans with his link up play and the way he combined with his new teammates.