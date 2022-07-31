Haven’t sent any signals to Frenkie de Jong but let’s see what happens, reveals Xavi Hernandez
Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez has admitted that he hasn’t sent any signals to Frenkie de Jong but added that there is still a lot of time left until the transfer window closes. The Dutch international has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United although nothing has materialized so far.
While Barcelona have spent heavily on new arrivals this summer bringing in five new players so far, the club still remain in serious financial debt with them struggling to make wage space. So much so, that reports have indicated that the club are still looking to sell more than a few players this summer including Frenkie de Jong. The midfielder has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United and reports have indicated that a fee is already in place between the two sides.
However, the Dutch international has no intention of leaving Camp Nou this summer as he sees his future at the club and believes that he can still make an impact for the club. But in light of the rumours, Xavi Hernandez has admitted that he hasn’t “sent any signal to Frenkie de Jong” but added that there “is a lot of time until the” transfer deadline. The Barcelona boss also added that that he doesn’t “send signals” to players and instead “says things directly”.
“I haven’t sent any signal to Frenkie de Jong. Let’s see what happens, as there is a lot of time until the 31st of August. Frenkie playing as a centre-back does not mean anything. It’s pre-season, and we’re trying out players in different positions. I played Nico as a centre-back and Raphinha on the left. I don’t send signals. I say things directly to the players,” Xavi said, reported Goal.
