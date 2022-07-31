Erling Haaland has incredible quality and he is going to help us lot, asserts Pep Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has backed Erling Haaland to keep performing despite the forward’s struggles in front of goal during the Community Shield. The 22-year-old is considered to be one of football’s most exciting young talents but struggled in his professional debut for the Cityzens.

Having signed Erling Haaland for a sensational €60 million fee from Borussia Dortmund, it has seen fans and critics alike clamour to watch the Norwegian’s debut for the club. They were rewarded as Haaland started Manchester City’s Community Shield clash against Liverpool but the young forward struggled to make an impact. He did have his fair share of chances including a glorious moment to cut down the scoreline but the 22-year-old failed to make it count.

Instead, City walked away on the wrong side of the 3-1 scoreline and Liverpool lifted their first trophy of the season with many questioning Haaland’s ability. But in light of that, Pep Guardiola has admitted that he has no concerns over Haaland’s performance and instead believes that the 22-year-old has what it takes to thrive. The Manchester City boss also added “its good for him to see the reality of new country, new league” and that he is not worried.

"He [Haaland] had chances, two or three in first half and one at the end. He fought a lot, made the movements. It's good for him to see the reality of new country, new league, but he was there. He didn't score. Another day he will score," Guardiola said, reported ESPN.

“He has an incredible quality on that and he will do it. He has an incredible sense. He is going to help us a lot -- he had the chances, he was there. Nothing changed. He is strong. Another time he will put it in the net, what's the problem? It's football, he was there.

“He has the talent, he will do it. It's good to understand, I am not worried about that. The reality is that the season is a long 11 months, so intense, games every three days, but he is going to help us, I'm sure of that,” he added.