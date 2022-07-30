Reports | Leicester City reject £40 million bid from Newcastle United for James Maddison
Today at 3:25 PM
According to Sky Sports, Leicester City have turned down a bid worth £40 million for James Maddison from Newcastle United with the Foxes looking for at least £60 million. The 25-year-old signed for Leicester City in the summer of 2018 and has since made 170 appearances, contributing to 77 goals.
Despite his struggles with injuries and inconsistency, James Maddison has still shown up for Leicester City whenever required with the Englishman often the club’s best player. That includes the last season where the 25-year-old netted 12 goals and 8 assists in the Premier League alone, contributing to a further ten more across all competitions. It was the Englishman’s best goal-scoring season as he hit double figures for the first time in the Premier League.
Parimatch
Explore Parimatch review and find out what the best India cricket betting bookmaker is capable of!Find Out
That combined with the fact that Maddison has only two years left on his current contract has seen reports indicate that Leicester City might be open to a move. So much so, that Sky Sports has reported that Newcastle United have tested the waters with a £40 million bid for the 25-year-old although their offer has reportedly been rejected. The Magpies are yet to make any new additions to their team and the report has indicated that Eddie Howe is keen on adding a creative presence to the team.
That has seen Maddison make the shortlist although Leicester City are reportedly holding out for a fee of around £60 million although Newcastle United are unwilling to spend that much. However, Sky Sports have further reported that the Magpies are now deciding whether they should improve their offer or look at other targets although Maddison is reported close to the top of their shortlist.
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.