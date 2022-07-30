Reports | Leicester City reject £40 million bid from Newcastle United for James Maddison

That combined with the fact that Maddison has only two years left on his current contract has seen reports indicate that Leicester City might be open to a move. So much so, that Sky Sports has reported that Newcastle United have tested the waters with a £40 million bid for the 25-year-old although their offer has reportedly been rejected. The Magpies are yet to make any new additions to their team and the report has indicated that Eddie Howe is keen on adding a creative presence to the team.