Pre-season is generally too short but that is why we extend it into the season, reveals Jurgen Klopp

Ahead of Liverpool’s Community Shield clash, Jurgen Klopp believes that too much is being expected from the players and that most clubs are often forced to extend their pre-season into the season. The Reds face Manchester City on Saturday in the Community Shield to kick off the 2022/23 season.

While the 2021/22 season officially ended the moment the Champions League final did, for more than a few players that weren’t the case because of the international break scheduled immediately after. It saw more than two dozen players from across the Premier League take part in the UEFA Nations League, a decision that has been heavily criticized by many especially given the intense season that was behind them.

That combined with an extended break offered to the players has seen pre-season cut short for many clubs which has more than a few fans and critics concerned for the players. They aren’t the only ones as Jurgen Klopp admitted that his side will have to extend pre-season “into the season” but he revealed that it will be the case for “most of the teams”. Not only that, the German added that he doesn’t want to moan about it but “pre-season is generally too short”.

"We have to extend our pre-season into the season but most of the teams will do that. We will not have a normal pre-season week between City and Fulham but we will do more than we would do during a normal week during the season, like week five or six usually when we are still not playing in the Champions League and we have a normal week, Saturday to Saturday, Sunday to Sunday, whatever,” Klopp said, reported Goal.

"But we are used to that and I have no time today to go that deep into it. If you ask me that question, I look like the only moaner or the lonely moaner in the corner talking about what players have to do, internationals players don’t have enough breaks, and I think we all agree but the only one who is talking about it.

"I don’t read newspapers but not enough people talk about it, pre-season is generally too short but that is why we extend it into the season. That doesn’t help for the first games but it helps for the long term and that is actually the idea,” he added.