Jules Kounde was sold to Chelsea but then doubts appeared about his profile, reveals Monchi

It saw Chelsea step out of the race and that allowed Barcelona to take charge and sign the French defender for a fee that could rise up to €60 million. But in light of that, Monchi admitted that Chelsea were the frontrunners for most of the summer and even had a deal in place but stepped out after “doubts appeared, not about the player’s ability but about his profile”. The Sevilla sporting director further revealed that after they stepped out, Chelsea wanted back in but Barcelona had already got a deal over the line by then.