This season is crucial and it’s reason why we improved our team, claims Joan Laporta

However, given the club’s financial situation, it has many wondering how Barcelona have managed to spend so much money but La Liga has confirmed that the club has sold 25% of their future TV revenue to fund this summer. That was further confirmed by various club statements and Joan Laporta admitted that the reason they did that was because this season is a crucial one for them. Not only that, the Barcelona boss added that the club is getting better “in terms of financials” but still has a long way to go.