Reports | Tottenham considering €45 million deal for AS Roma star Nicolo Zaniolo

Despite missing the entirety of the 2020/21 season because of an ACL tear and various other issues, Nicolo Zaniolo has bounced back in the years since. The now 23-year-old thrived last season for AS Roma as the club lifted the Europa Conference League trophy with Zaniolo contributing to 8 goals along the way. Not only that, the 23-year-old added a further 9 more across all competitions as Roma finished 6th in Jose Mourinho ’s debut season at the club.

However, with only two years left on his current contract, reports have indicated that Roma are open to selling the 23-year-old this summer especially since the Italian reportedly wants to leave. That comes amidst interest from Juventus , Inter Milan and AC Milan although TuttoSport has reported that Tottenham are now stepping into the race. The North Londoners are in the market for an attacking midfielder and believe that Zaniolo is their man.

Not only that, Fabio Patratici’s knowledge of the Serie A combined with Antonio Conte’s history means that both men believe that Zaniolo still has years before he reaches his full potential. The report has indicated that Spurs are looking into a deal worth €45 million although the Italian’s preference is to stay in the Serie A if he were to leave the Estadio Olimpico this summer. However, Tuttosport has further reported that Juventus are still in the mix although the Old Lady are yet to reach an agreement with Jose Mourinho's team.