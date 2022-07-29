Reports | Manchester City considering walking away from deal for Marc Cucurella
Today at 5:04 PM
According to the Athletic, Manchester City is close to walking away from a deal for Brighton and Hove Albion left-back Marc Cucurella as the Seagulls aren’t reducing their price tag. The 23-year-old only signed for the club last summer but enjoyed an excellent debut season in the Premier League.
Following Oleksandr Zinchenko’s move to Arsenal, it had many wondering what Manchester City would do especially since the club lacks back-up in the left-back position. However, the Cityzens have been heavily linked with a move for Brighton and Hove Albion’s Marc Cucurella especially after the 24-year-old thrived for the Seagulls last season. The Spaniard only arrived last summer but enjoyed an excellent debut season in the Premier League and it has seen the club place a £50 million price-tag on his head.
Parimatch
Explore Parimatch review and find out what the best India cricket betting bookmaker is capable of!Find Out
However, that seems to be the breaking point for Manchester City as Brighton are yet to budge on their asking price with City reportedly only offering around £40 million so far. But with no agreement in place as of yet, the Athletic has reported that the Cityzens are close to walking away from the potential deal for Cucurella. The club believe that the Spaniard is not worth more than their £40 million bid and are hoping that Brighton do ease off, and allow the deal to go through.
Not only that, the report has indicated that Cucurella has already spoken to manager Graham Potter and asked him to let him leave for the reigning Premier League champions. However, the Athletic has further reported that Brighton rate the Spaniard as one of their best players and are in no hurry to sell him as Cucurella is only one year into his five year contract with the club.
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.