Didn’t have to leave Atletico Madrid but it was important for my family, reveals Kieran Trippier

But as United continue their search for a new right-back, they have moved on to other targets with Trippier still finding his feet at St James’ Park as the Magpies are yet to see the best of the full-back. It saw the 31-year-old admit that there was interest from the Old Trafford side and that he was in talks with them alongside a few other teams. However, Trippier also revealed that he didn’t have to leave Atletico Madrid but did so for his family and believes he made the right choice.