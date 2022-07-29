Didn’t have to leave Atletico Madrid but it was important for my family, reveals Kieran Trippier
Newcastle United star Kieran Trippier has admitted that he didn’t have to leave Atletico Madrid in January as he was happy but did it because his family wanted to leave. The 31-year-old right-back signed for the Magpies in the winter window but was linked with a move to Manchester United as well.
While Manchester United still remain in the market for a right-back, the Red Devils were heavily linked with a move for Kieran Trippier during the January transfer window. The Englishman was reportedly open to leaving Atletico Madrid last summer but no move materialized and he ended up staying. However, despite that, Trippier was still open to leaving and United were linked with a move but the former Tottenham man eventually signed for Newcastle United.
But as United continue their search for a new right-back, they have moved on to other targets with Trippier still finding his feet at St James’ Park as the Magpies are yet to see the best of the full-back. It saw the 31-year-old admit that there was interest from the Old Trafford side and that he was in talks with them alongside a few other teams. However, Trippier also revealed that he didn’t have to leave Atletico Madrid but did so for his family and believes he made the right choice.
“Yes they were (interest from Manchester United). There were a couple of clubs. Me and the manager [Diego Simeone] had a chat at the start of the season and agreed if an opportunity came up I might go. At the start of the season I had a couple of family problems. To be fair they didn’t want to come back.
“It didn’t happen, so I carried on. I am not one to throw my toys out of the pram when it didn’t happen. I didn’t have to leave Madrid. I want to make that clear. I loved it there and it was a successful time. I had a few options as well, but for my family it was important.”
“I wanted to come back to the north. So there is Man City and Liverpool. As a player you have to be realistic as well. The Newcastle deal happened really quickly. The manager (Eddie Howe) took over, who I knew well and it was a good decision. This place is a football city and people are obsessed with their club.”
